Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 302,118 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.