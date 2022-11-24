MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarineMax Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarineMax by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

