MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MarineMax Stock Performance
Shares of HZO stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.06.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarineMax (HZO)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.