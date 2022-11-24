Marty Stromquist Sells 615 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) Director Marty Stromquist sold 615 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $16,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NCS Multistage Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.
Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
Further Reading
