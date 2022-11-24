Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Masonite International Profile

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,245. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

