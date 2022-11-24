Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys $42,110.88 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,114 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE:MATV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 344,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.