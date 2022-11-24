Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

