MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Bought by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. MaxCyte makes up about 1.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXCT stock remained flat at $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 324,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,397. The company has a market cap of $623.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock worth $4,715,557. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

