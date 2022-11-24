McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $87,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in McKesson by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,978,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in McKesson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.75. The stock had a trading volume of 739,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,046. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.83. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

