Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.25. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 42,287 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 139.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

