Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,753 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $74,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $115.28. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

