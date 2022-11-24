MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $70.05 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $111,203.25 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

