MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.03.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.