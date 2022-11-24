Michael Guthrie Sells 7,769 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 11,782,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,907,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Roblox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

