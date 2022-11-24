Microbot Medical (MBOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th.

Microbot Medical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Microbot Medical by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.