Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,522. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.