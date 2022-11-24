Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,984. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

