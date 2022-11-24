Mina Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. Mina has a total market cap of $408.67 million and $9.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 751,777,696 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 751,289,556.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55086258 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $13,151,416.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

