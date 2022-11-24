Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading Up 12.5%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares were up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 104,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 165,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$18.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$41,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

