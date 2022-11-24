Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.67

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and traded as high as $24.95. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1,576 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.44.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.