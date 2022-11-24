Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,748,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after buying an additional 97,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 1,701,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

