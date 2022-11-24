Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 5,271 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $199,718.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,486.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65.

Model N Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.51. 378,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

