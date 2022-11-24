Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $57,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MC shares. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

