Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $72.60. 1,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03.

Molson Coors Brewing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

