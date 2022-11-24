Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.67. 3,235,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,935. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

