Monero One Day Trading Volume Tops $88.41 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $88.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $135.20 or 0.00814172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,605.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00467964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00122300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00701317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00240499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00259730 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,204,913 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.