MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $368.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.90.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $150.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $232,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

