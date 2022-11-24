MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.90.

MDB opened at $150.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.48.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

