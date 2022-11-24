Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 3,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

