MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
MRC Global Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.36 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.15.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
