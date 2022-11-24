MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.36 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

MRC Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.