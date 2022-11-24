Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $285.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($260.20) to €270.00 ($275.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($247.96) to €290.00 ($295.92) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($283.67) to €320.00 ($326.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

