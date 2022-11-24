Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 6,498 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,419.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,453,234 shares in the company, valued at $175,234,480.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $108,557.52.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $492.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,517.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

