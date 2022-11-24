My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0564 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $912,442.96 and approximately $788,423.36 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

