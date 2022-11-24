Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $141.84 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 83.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Nano has a market cap of $141.84 million and $164.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 78.2% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00464008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00121527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00806051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00685759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00238351 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

