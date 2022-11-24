Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 717,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,942. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.