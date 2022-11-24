Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth $3,273,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Calix by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 116,240 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Calix by 23.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CALX traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $68.49. 285,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,601. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

