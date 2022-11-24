Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.61. 11,546,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,945,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $467.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.