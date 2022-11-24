Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $716,000 Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 23.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 48.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcBest Trading Up 1.4 %

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,296. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

