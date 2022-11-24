Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $918,000 in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDSN. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,028,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 542,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 277,232.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 232,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In other news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 201,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $476.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.