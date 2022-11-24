Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 50,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,650 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Perficient stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.70. 70,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $141.74.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

