Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 335,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,748,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,607 shares of company stock worth $4,289,159. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,509. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $726.55 million, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.