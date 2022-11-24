Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of CONSOL Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 138,413 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CEIX stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 791,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.79. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.