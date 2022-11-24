Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NAVB stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
