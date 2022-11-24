Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 2.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.
