Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.11. The company had a trading volume of 896,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

