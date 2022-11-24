Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $9.97. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1,599,698 shares trading hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.