Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NRIM opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $316.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

