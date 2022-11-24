NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Boosted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,750 shares during the period. NOV comprises about 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of NOV worth $44,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.92 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

