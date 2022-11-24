NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $147,039.48 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on NG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
