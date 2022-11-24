NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $147,039.48 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 954,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 281,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,250 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 218,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

