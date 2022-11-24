NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) is Exor Capital LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Exor Capital LLP raised its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources comprises 6.6% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 4.26% of NovaGold Resources worth $68,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 600,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 91.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,523 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,692 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 240,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $116,780.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $147,039.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $116,780.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,145 shares of company stock worth $633,303 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

