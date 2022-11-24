Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,641.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,602 shares of company stock valued at $173,532 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,906,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 147,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.